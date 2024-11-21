Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $7.06. Red Cat shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 2,568,538 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $556.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
