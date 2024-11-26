T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $242.83 and last traded at $241.86, with a volume of 162316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 80.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 93,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

