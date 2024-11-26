Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,554. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

