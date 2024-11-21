Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 9720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

