Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $1,250,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,908.23. This represents a 42.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Z traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. 5,277,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,320. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

