ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 609554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$298.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.