James D. White Sells 25,000 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,714.36. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Honest Stock Performance
HNST stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 122.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
