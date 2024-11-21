Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 585820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.68 ($0.17).
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,314.61. The firm has a market cap of £39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.90.
Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.
