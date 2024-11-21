Desiree Gruber Sells 14,663 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) Director Desiree Gruber sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $21,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,271. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beauty Health Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 635,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,998. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 19.7% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 99,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 25.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.