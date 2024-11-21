Northern Venture Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,720. The company has a market capitalization of £108.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,775.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.94. Northern Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.20 ($0.75).
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
