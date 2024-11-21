Northern Venture Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,720. The company has a market capitalization of £108.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,775.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.94. Northern Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.20 ($0.75).

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

