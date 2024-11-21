Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 71,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,065. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.