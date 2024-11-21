Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 168,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 667,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $736.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $578,221.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This trade represents a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

