Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.55 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 12538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

Caledonian Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.