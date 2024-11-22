49 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

