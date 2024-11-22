Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 112734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

