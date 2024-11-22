ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.02 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.02 million and $1.58 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98,235.89 or 0.99649701 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,734.20 or 0.99140792 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,698,180 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 94,184,163.44661649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.15066649 USD and is up 11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,688,237.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

