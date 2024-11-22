Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000.

Get NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $26.38 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.