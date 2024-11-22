Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BNDX opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.



The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

