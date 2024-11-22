io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $230.37 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, io.net has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. io.net has a market cap of $230.37 million and $192.52 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.55391616 USD and is up 12.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $217,870,706.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

