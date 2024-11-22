io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $230.37 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, io.net has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. io.net has a market cap of $230.37 million and $192.52 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,528.31 or 0.99675255 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,937.51 or 0.99071453 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
io.net Token Profile
io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.
Buying and Selling io.net
