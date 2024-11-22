Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for MDLZ

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $6,690,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,554.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,445,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

