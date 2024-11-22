Nwam LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

