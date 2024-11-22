Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3222 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWMY opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $63.54.
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
