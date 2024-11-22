Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,280,781. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MARA by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

