Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,942. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRP Price Performance

Shares of FRP stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 217.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FRP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FRP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

