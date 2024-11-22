First County Bank CT Has $848,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

