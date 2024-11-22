Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

