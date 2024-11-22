JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446 ($5.62).
JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 15.5 %
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
