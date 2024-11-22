Brokers Offer Predictions for Nextracker Q3 Earnings

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nextracker by 29,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 151.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

