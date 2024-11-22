Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Atkore has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,986,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $411,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

