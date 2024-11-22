Analysts Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet FY2024 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.99. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

