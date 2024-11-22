Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 28343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The stock has a market cap of C$435.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

In other Life & Banc Split news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

(Get Free Report)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.