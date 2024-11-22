Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 28343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.
Life & Banc Split Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The stock has a market cap of C$435.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.83.
Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Life & Banc Split
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.
