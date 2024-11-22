Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 28,055 shares.The stock last traded at $266.13 and had previously closed at $264.54.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.69.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.