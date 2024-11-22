Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 28,055 shares.The stock last traded at $266.13 and had previously closed at $264.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.69.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.