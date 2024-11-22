Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 28,055 shares.The stock last traded at $266.13 and had previously closed at $264.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.69.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

