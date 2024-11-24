51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

