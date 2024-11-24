51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.