Moonriver (MOVR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.07 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 12% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $110.93 million and $7.07 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $12.00 or 0.00012159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,625,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,243,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

