Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

11/19/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.25 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Rocket Lab USA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,469,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

