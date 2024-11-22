Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 96,600 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE TSN opened at $63.77 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

