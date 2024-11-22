Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:D FY2024 Earnings

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($4.60). The business had revenue of C$48.79 million during the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

