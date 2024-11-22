Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

