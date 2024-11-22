Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

