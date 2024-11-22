Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.32.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.