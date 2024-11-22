Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

