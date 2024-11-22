Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,002.65. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $128,123.14.

On Thursday, September 5th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

Braze Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

