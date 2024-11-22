Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,996,002.65. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $128,123.14.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

Braze Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

