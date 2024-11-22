Zacks Research Predicts F5’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for F5 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $11.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.45. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $244.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.17. F5 has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

F5 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $997,039. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in F5 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 6,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in F5 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

