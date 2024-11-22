Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$40,515.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. The trade was a 92.59 % decrease in their position.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$49.81 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$50.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

