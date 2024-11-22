Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$40,515.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. The trade was a 92.59 % decrease in their position.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$49.81 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$50.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18.
Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on GWO
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Snowflake Melts Up as Analysts Shift Gears; Higher Prices To Come
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.