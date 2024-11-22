STF Management LP Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock worth $81,077,447. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

