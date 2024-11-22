STF Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

STF Management LP lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

