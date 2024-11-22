Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 478 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $175.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

