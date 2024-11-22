Q1 Earnings Forecast for BSET Issued By Sidoti Csr

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently -41.03%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.