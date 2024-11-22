Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $327.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.