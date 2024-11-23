Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.25 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28.93 ($0.36). Embracer Group AB (publ) shares last traded at GBX 28.65 ($0.36), with a volume of 535,661 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

