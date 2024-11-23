Optivise Advisory Services LLC Takes $743,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

